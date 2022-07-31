From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Villagers in their hundreds have fled their homes in Damari, Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State following continuous attacks and killing in their community by terrorists.

Terrorists had penultimate week attacked Damari town of Kazaga Ward, Birnin-Gwari LGA, killed three, while no fewer than 13 of the villagers were abducted without any security operatives challenging them.

In the same community early in July, a clash between some bandits and a splitter Boko Haram sect – the Ansaru, left two locals dead while the casualty figures on the sides of the hoodlums could not be ascertained.

Soon after the withdrawal of the Ansaru group, the community has been under incessant attacks from the terrorists who have continued to loot the property of the victims.

To this end, the Brini-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) in a statement late on Friday night said the village had been thrown into anxiety, forcing the residents to flee to neighbouring communities.

The BEPU chairman, Isaq Kasai, in the statement said: “Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union is deeply touched and heavily concerned over the high level of anxiety in Damari town of Kazage ward in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, making the people to desert the community en masse over continuous daily attacks by armed bandits.

“Today (Friday), the people of Damari are fleeing en masse following incessant attacks by terrorists that besieged the farming community of Damari on a vengeance mission.

“The precarious situation and the high level of insecurity in the area, women and children were seen trekking for safety. As of 11 o’clock this morning, about 20 vehicles were seen moving out with the escapees.