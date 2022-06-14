From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Kefi was brought to a stand still as Hon. Ahmed Wadada, a former House of Representatives member and prominent member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state defects to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Daily Sun revealed that Wadada along with over 20, 000 supporters commenced the rally on Monday at the Keffi Flyover Bridge in Keffi local government area of the state into Keffi township.

Our correspondent gathered that the rally caused a gridlock for many hours at the ever busy Keffi/Akwanga Federal highway and on major roads in Keffi where Wadada and his teeming supporters passed through.

In a swift interview with journalist, Wadada informed his teeming supporters and other locals of his intention to contest for the Nasarawa West Senatorial District seat at the Senate at the forthcoming general elections in 2023 so as to actualize his dream of giving them impacted representation at the National Assembly.

Wadada who said he was optimistic of victory in the forthcoming general elections adding that aside initiating people oriented legislations in the Senate once elected, he plans to initiate projects that would have direct impacts on the lives of the people towards empowering them which will change their lives for good.

“The kind of projects I have for the people are the same kind of projects I carried out for the people when I was a member of the House of Representatives, which is why they are all in support of me.

“I have added value to human capacity. I represented them very well in the past and helped bring civilization to the people,” he said.

He expressed delight over the massive support gotten from the locals and added that he feels challenged to do much more for people of the senatorial district if elected to represent them.

“I feel fulfilled and much more challenged because for God to bless me with this level of support, it is imperative for me to look ways to much more than I did before,” he said.

He then explained that he left the APC due to the controversy that trailed the recently conducted Nasarawa West Senatorial District primary election which he described as illegal and undemocratic and withdrew from the contest.

“Wherever there is no justice, the society cannot be better. So there is no justice in APC and I know I have the followership of my people, that’s why I opted for a different platform so as to enable actualize my dreams.

“I am one politician that has always related, associated with the people whether I am in office or not and somebody out there feels it is time to do whatever he can and went ahead to change, doctored and manipulate the delegates list, which of course I chose not to go with that illegality,” he said.

Daily Sun reports that Hon. Jonathan Gaza, a two-term serving member of the House of Representatives representing Karu/Keffi/Kokona Federal Constituency also defected to SDP alongside Wadada.