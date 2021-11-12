From Paul Orude Bauchi

Former Speaker Yakubu Dogara has condemned the incessant killings across several parts of the Nigeria, warning that the country is dangerously drifting into chaos and anarchy.

“Apart from the rabid insecurity plaguing the nation, there are real or imagined challenges of ethnic cleansing and domination of some sections by a certain section,” he observed.

“Attacks are unrelenting and there appears to be no end in sight. The situation has clearly got out of hand, following the repeated overrun of military formations by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, wanton killings and kidnap for ransom and mass abduction of school children in different parts of the Country.

The former speaker expressed his worry in a keynote address he delivered at a two-day peace and development submit organised by Sultan Maccido Institute for Peace and Development Studies of the University of Abuja.

“Today, Nigeria is faced with unprecedented crisis so much so that nothing in our history prepares us for such a time as this,” Dogara lamented.

“We seem to have accepted killings and mass murder as our new normal and so many cold blooded murders of our brothers and sisters do no longer make the headlines in the media”

Dogara said it was high time all Nigerians especially the elites condemned the needless killings of one another and take concerted steps to prevent such heinous murders.

“As students, lecturers and political leaders, some of us are complicit while the few who have dared to speak up are already outrage – fatigued and have surrendered to fatalism- a feeling that nothing matters anymore,” he observed.

“It is like Nigeria seems to be suffering from some kind of God ordained ineluctable fate.

“What we have done before doesn’t matter, all that matters is our present station. As long as we are not actively engaged in seeking for solutions to these intractable issues we are actually, wittingly or unwitting”

He reiterated his call that Nigeria cannot survive all citizens must tolerate each other.

“Our happiness cannot be the other groups’ unhappiness. Our strength is not and will never be in our numbers but in our unity,” he opined”

“When we are united, we will be strong and when we strive to keep our bond and remain undivided, we will be invincible. This is what should concern every patriotic Nigerian at the moment not scheming for future elections. All efforts of patriotic citizens must be geared towards stopping our dear country from the ongoing death by a thousand cuts”

