Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

In fulfillment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to ensure mass metering in the country and in the process put an end to the problems of estimated billing in the electricity sector, the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) will kick start distribution of free electricity meters to Nigerians with simultaneous launch events of the scheme in Kano, Kaduna, Eko and Ikeja DISCO franchise areas, on Friday.

The NMMP is to roll out 6 million meters for all connection points on the grid without meters over the next 18 to 24 months, estimating to impact 30 million consumers nationwide.

According to informed sources at the Presidency last night on, the locations to receive meters include Bawo Road and environs in Kano metropolis (KEDCO), Governor Road/Tudun Wada in Kaduna (Kaduna Electric), Oshodi Business Unit in Ikeja (Ikeja Electric), and Yaba and Surulere (Eko DISCO).

The presidency source added that key stakeholders to monitor the launch of the distribution include Kaduna, Kano and Lagos State Government representatives, the Senate Committee and House Chair on Power as well as representatives of Organized Labour and Civil Society Organizations.

Following the President’s directive on mass metering, the Central Bank of Nigeria, on October 18th, approved guidelines for funding the mass metering programme which entailed that all meters under the scheme will be locally sourced, creating thousands of manufacturing jobs through lead manufacturers such as MOMAS, MOJEC and others.

According to the source in the presidency, the launch of the NMMP will be part of a continuous effort where all DisCos will go from location to location across the country with their respective Meter Asset Providers to install meters for all Nigerians.

When contacted Mr. Laolu Akande, a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity confirmed the story but added that more details will emerge as the distribution progresses across the country. He added that current efforts by the Federal Government on improving power supply and mass metering was in line with some of the agreements recently reached between the government and Organized Labour recently.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had committed that Nigerians would be metered prior to the end of his Administration and that estimated billing would be ended.