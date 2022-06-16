The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says it will begin the second phase (Phase One) of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) in August 2022.

The electricity sector regulator which said it received bids from 45 local meter manufacturers to participate in the programme are currently being reviewed.

Nathan Shatti, Commissioner, Finance and Management Service, NERC, made this known at an interactive session with newsmen after the Second Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) meeting on Wednesday in Lagos.

The Phase Zero of the NMMP was flagged off on October, 30, 2020 with about 980,000 electricity customers installed with free prepaid meters under the first phase.

Shatti said the procurement process for the second phase started in early 2022, adding that NERC was currently reviewing the capacity of the manufacturers.

He said: “Our target is to install four million meters for customers. From our experience in phase zero, we want to make sure that the manufacturers can deliver before allocation is made. “I am sure that we will be able to finish the assessment by the end of this month and it will be finalised by the Procurement Implementation Unit.

“We are hoping that before the end of August, we will begin to see meters from our local manufacturers going to the electricity Distribution Companies and then to end-user customers.” The NMMP is aimed at meeting the target of closing the metering gap in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

It would assist in reducing collection losses, while at the same time, increasing financial flows to achieve 100 per cent market remittance obligation of the DisCos.

Part of the objectives also include the elimination of arbitrary estimated billing, improving network monitoring capability and provision of data for market administration and investment decision-making.

