Molly Kilete, Abuja

The military high command, police and other security establishments have been placed on red alert owing to threats from nationwide movements of bandits and other criminals across the country.

Daily Sun learnt that in Abuja and its environs, the military has intensified its internal security operations to frustrate efforts by bandits to infiltrate the city.

In recent months there have been security and safety concerns following the breach on the ban on inter-state movements by persons suspected to be bandits or Almarajai and who get themselves concealed in trucks conveying foods and other essential goods.

The police in Abuja hinged the need for security to be on the red alert given the recent alarm raised by the Defence Headquarters(DHQ) of “armed bandits escaping from states where the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies are conducting various operations at the moment, to other states.”

FCT commissioner of police, Bala Ciroma, said police and other security agencies were aware of the movement of bandits and other criminals across the nation, but assured in conjunction with the military and other security agencies would give the criminals the battle of their life.

Ciroma made this known in an interview with journalists after parading some suspected criminals at the command headquarters at the weekend.

He said all hands were on deck to ensure the safety of lives and property of FCT residents.

“Yes we are aware the bandits are relocating to other areas because of the heat of the military, but in FCT here, we have taken the bulls by the horn.

“There is synergy between the police and various security agencies. A task force has been formed and it is has proved to be very effective. We have been able to trace, intercept and arrest people who try to infiltrate the FCT from other locations during the lockdown. We turn them back to wherever they are coming from after trying them in a mobile court.

“We also know that they try to use alternative routes to come in after we turn them back. But I can assure you that we are aware of this and therefore our strategies is multi faceted.

“We have deployment at all strategic locations to ensure that we don’t allow them into the FCT. We also are aware that they will choose other routes therefore we have several patrol teams that cover these identified routes.

“And that has been the bedrock of our successes. As we speak, All hands are on deck, all Security agencies are on standby,” he said.

It was gathered that several military checkpoints have been mounted in all entry and exit points into the FCT even as the military has been mounting snap checkpoints to curb the mass movement of the bandits into the city.