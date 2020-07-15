Fred Itua, Abuja

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), has instructed bureaucrats in the Service who have attained 35 years of service or 60 years of age, to proceed on a compulsory retirement.

In a letter addressed to the affected staff, including the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, chairman of NASC, Ahmed Kadi Amshi, said the decision is in line with the 2014 amended Act of the Service.

Beside Sani-Omolori, about 150 other staff are expected to exit the Service I’m line with the Act establishing NASC.