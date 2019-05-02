Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Twenty eight days to the swearing-in of President Muhammadu Buhari, for commencement of his second term, massive staff redeployment has been effected in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

An April 24 circular from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHSOF), revealed that 71 staff on SGL 07-14; security and civil servants were affected.

The circular, signed by Director, Employee Mobility, M. S. Naibi, in the OHSOF, said all handing and taking over processes should be completed on or before Friday, May 3.

Those staff affected are to comply failure of which they may face sanctions.

“Any disregard of this deployment shall be treated in accordance with provision of PSR 030301(b),” the circular stated.

The total number of those redeployed are 148 and most of the postings ARE to fill vacant positions in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, OHSOF and some designated ministries.

Of the 148 postings, 10 were on request to different ministries.