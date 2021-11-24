By Lukman Olabiyi

Chairman of Northwest Zone Governors Forum (NWZF) and Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Massari and his counterpart from Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje and others dignitaries from their geopolitical zone yesterday visited the site of the 21-storey building that collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State, which led to the death of over 40 people.

The two governors and other dignitaries from zone were led to the site by the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The delegates of the forum prayed at the site of the incident, said they were in the state to commiserate with people of the state for their loss.

The 21-storey building located at no 44 B,C,D, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, collapse on November 1 and the state governor on November 4, inaugurated the Tribunal of Inquiry to unravel the misery behind the incident, gave the panel 30 days to submit its report.

Speaking at the site of the incident, Governor Massari said, “We are here representing governors of North West to come physically to condone with the Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State, the family of the deceased and the entire Lagos community on the unfortunate incident that has happened.

” We cannot escape high rise buildings in Lagos but we must ensure that it does not cost lives and properties of people. ” We are happy that the Governor of Lagos State has instituted an inquiry tribunal that will unravel what happened here. “There is little we can do than to once again console the Governor and people of Lagos State over the incident and to pray to God that this kind of thing will not happen again. On behalf of the people of North West, accept our sincere condolences and sympathy”

Kano State governor, Ganduje described the incident as unfortunate but commended the state governor for taken action immediately.

He said :” Lagos is a mega city. Comparing it to any other mega city in the world, and considering the circumstances of Lagos due to lack of adequate land for development, increase of population, high density. So the issue of building high rise is absolutely necessary and cannot be avoided. But it is unfortunate that we have found ourselves in what happened.

So, we just want to sympathize with the government and the people of Lagos state. “We are happy that the government has taken immediate action to show concern about what happened. And we are also happy that he appointed an independent technical panel that will examine and find out what actually what happened in order to avoid future occurrence. “We appreciate Governor Sanwo-Olu’s effort and condole with you and the people of Lagos state, particularly the families of those who lost their lives”.

Senator Kabiru Gaya, representing Kano South in the Senate was also part of the delegate and also prayed for the state and the souls of deceased at the site.