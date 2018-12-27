Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Samuel Aruwan is the Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity to Governor Nasir El -Rufai of Kaduna State.

According to him, the joker on his principal’s hand to floor his opponents in order to remain in power beyond 2019 is the support that he is enjoying from the masses, and not the elites that will not vote in the election.

He also said that the governor’s numerous achievements in infrastructure development in the state are added advantage for him to be re-elected in 2019.

Some people are saying that there are pitfalls that will make it difficult for Governor El-Rufai to return to office in 2019. How true is this?

There is no wide discontent against the El-Rufai leadership in Kaduna State. It’s some retrogressive elites that are opposed to this administration and can’t stop him, he was elected by the masses and only God and the masses will decide his destiny.

Contrary to your assertion, this administration has done so much in key sectors (Health, education, water, reforms in the civil service and provision of infrastructure development) you deliberately ignored for reasons related to your political inclination.

We have reconstructed, built and equip over 100 Primary Health Care centers in the state, we have done same in the over 30 general hospitals in the state. Gwamna Awan Hospital, Yusuf Dantsoho Hospital, General Hospital Sabon Tasha, General Hospital, Rigasa and Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital are all located in Kaduna town and environs. We have recruited and employed over 2000 doctors, nurses, midwives, lab technicians and other supporting staff. You should note that as of May 2015, there are only 156 doctors this administration met in our work force.