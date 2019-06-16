A Massive failure in the electrical interconnection system left Argentina and Uruguay without power, according to reports by local media.

Infobae, an Argentinian website, reported on Sunday that the country has been in the dark for more than an hour, and all trains were suspended.

Uruguay’s UTE power company said “a fault in the Argentina network affected the interconnected system, leaving the entire national territory without service, as well as several provinces of the neighbour country.”

It said the system went down at 7:06 am (10:06 GMT).

“Never has anything like this happened before,” Alejandra Martinez, a spoksperson for Electricity company Edesur Argentina told Infobae.

Social media reports on the blackout were widespread.

“Huge blackout in Argentina: the City, the Province of Buenos Aires and Santa Fe were left in the dark,” a news agency posted on Twitter.

