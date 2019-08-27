Lar disclosed this on Tuesday during a two day training workshop for over 300 PDP, APC and SDP women and Youths in Plateau South, in collaboration with Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIRO), North Central Zone, held in Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Hon. Lar, the daughter of the first Civilian Governor of Plateau State and Pioneer National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lamented that women and youths bears the brunts of insecurity and poverty in Nigeria.

“We have seen a situation where people died of poverty and insecurity but the people are unable to use the food around them to free themselves from the poverty; that is why the training programme is necessary to enlighten women and youths on the Production and processing of cassava and tomatoes in large quantity.

“We in Nigeria must cultivate the habits of assisting and engaging our local people to go into massive production and processing of cassava to relief themselves from the current security challenges caused to some extent by poverty.”

Lar, who was represented by her Senior Legislative Aide, Nankpak Gono said the legacies of late Chief Solomon Lar, of fighting poverty and providing succour for poor Nigerians must be sustained.