Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A large crowd converged at the Ramat Square in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, early Wednesday morning to celebrate Democacry Day.

State governor Babagana Zulum is attending the colourful event with senior governmemt officials, politicians, traditional and religious leaders.

The governor inspected a parade of guards featuring the Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Immigration and Customs Services, Civilian JTF, among others. There were also cultural displays by various traditional troupes.

Heavily armed security personnel were deployed to the Square to safeguard the holiday celebrations.