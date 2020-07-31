Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Scores of Muslims defied the earlier security threats by Boko Haram to attend eid prayers on Friday in Maiduguri and some towns in Borno State to mark the Eid Kabir celebration.

The state governor, Babagana Zulum observed his prayers at the Ramat Square Eid (praying ground) with some National Assembly members including former governor of the state, Sen Kashim Shettima, the Shehu of Borno and some Senior government official

Imam Idaini of Borno, Shettima Mamman Shettima who led the prayers admonished the people to be united in prayers to end COVID-19 pandemic.

“I call for the unity of all in Borno residents for prayers to end this pandemic,” he said.

His short speech was delivered within few minutes to allow people disperse in adherence to the COVID-19 protocols on such gathering. Crowd of people immediately dispersed to continue the eid Kabir celebration despite fears of insecurity.

At least four people were reportedly killed by twin explosions on Thursday, about 12 hours to Sallah at a commercial hub in Maiduguri. Some suspected Boko Haram were also said to have fired sporadically in a community at the outskirts of the city on Wednesday fueling security threats in the state ahead of the religious festiva l.