Noah Ebije, Kaduna.

Hours to the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna for the presidential campaign rally, a large crowd of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has already taken up every inch of space at the venue.

Buhari is expected at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium (ABS), at 3 pm, but before 10 am, the supporters had already seated.

Security in and out of the venue is so tight, with every entrant being carefully screened by a combined team of the police, soldiers, plain-clothes operatives as well as some members of the civilian JTF.

The state government has also scheduled what it called musical/cultural arts festival at the venue ahead of the rally.

Different musicians of Hausa extraction are performing live at the venue.

There is a strong indication that some of the supporters might observe the Muslim Friday prayers in the vicinity of the stadium at 1 pm and 2 pm respectively. This is because they might not want to encounter further rounds of security checks upon returning to the stadium.

