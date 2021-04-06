Former chairman, Ecobank Nigeria Limited, Chief John Odeyemi, has advocated massive jobs creation by government at all levels as antidote to Nigeria’s worsening security situation.

Speaking after a thanksgiving service marking his 82nd birthday anniversary at Saint Paul’s Anglican Church, Diocese of Ife (Church of Nigeria), Ayegbaju Ile Ife, Osun State, Odeyemi who expressed deep worry about the state of the nation, declared that this is the time radical decisions ought to be taken to address various challenges facing the nation.

Odeyemi, who was also a former National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), said massive jobs creation would save the country from the challenges weighing it down, especially insecurity.

“If there is massive employment, there will be no idle hands; if there is employment, there will be peace and people would be happy in their different homes.”

He blamed the political class for the insecurity witnessed in the country saying those used as servants and political thugs and promised jobs were left to fend for themselves once election was over and that there was always a multiplier effect in having jobless people.

“We now have about 30 million people in Nigeria without jobs. Also, parents do not have work to do and they cannot take care of themselves and their children. The acid test now in my opinion is let us go to public works. It is not about creating 20,000 or 30,000 jobs, it is more than that. Even if it will cause inflation, then let there be work and let there be peace in the land,” he said.