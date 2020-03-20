Jumia Nigeria has announced a price slash offer for customers in its upcoming Tech Week campaign which is scheduled to run from March 23rd to the 29th. The campaign will run in parallel with its Stay Safe campaign aimed at providing consumers access to hygiene products, groceries, utility bills and all relevant fast-moving consumer goods during this critical time when most Nigerians might experience restrictions in movement as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Jumia Nigeria CEO, Massimiliano Spalazzi, there are over 6 million home essential products and groceries that Nigerians can choose from.

Similarly, Tech Week gives customers the opportunity to buy tech-related items at the most affordable prices irrespective of social status, earnings or budget by offering massive discount deals.

He noted that to take advantage of this amazing opportunity, customers are expected to download the Jumia App from the android or iOS stores and follow the Jumia social media handles for purchase of tech products such as phones, computing televisions, games and consoles, cameras and other accessories.

Speaking on the campaign themed “Upgrade Your Life”, Spalazzi said the Tech Week offer is an immense upgrade of the mobile week which offers customers discounts on mobile phones. He explained that during Tech Week, customers can get deals on over 10,000 gadget products in partnership with global brands like Samsung, Intel, HP, Microsoft, Nexus and Scanfrost.

“The Tech Week offer is in response to our customers who yearn for such opportunities beyond just mobile phones. Tech Week is a seven days window for shoppers on Jumia platform to save money by getting value for less on global gadget brands of their choice. This campaign caters for everyone with gadget needs; gamers who need the latest video game, a student who needs a laptop, phone enthusiast, homemaker into appliances, or a sports lover who wants that large screen TV can get deals during the Tech Week. To access the deals, all you need to do is download the Jumia App, register and get down to shopping,” he said.

He added that during the Tech Week, Jumia will also be running Flash Sales on its app only daily at 2pm, during which customers can enjoy up to 50% off deals. Other prize winning avenues include: Daily Live Giveaways, Solve & Win and Spin & Win scheduled for 12pm daily.