CHAIRMAN of the Senator Mohammed Sani Musa Advisory Council, Alhaji Babasule Bissala Suleja, has said that the council has received numerous calls and massive support for the Niger East lawmaker to contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairmanship seat, a clear manifestation of his sterling qualities as a leader.

Bissala Suleja, who addressed the press during the week, said Senator Musa is the only one that is capable of bringing to the table refinement in politics; the kind, APC as an entrenched party needs.

While stressing the resolve of the council and all well-meaning APC members in NIger State to work assiduously for the actualization of the lawmaker’s bid, he said the stakeholders and Nigerians want a more robust APC, which Senator Musa stands to offer.

Said Bissala Suleja, “We are not surprised that the calls for him to be the National Chairman of our great party are growing.

He does not belong to the class of a typical Nigeria politician that must manipulate or engage in aberrations to gain relevance, he is indeed the breath of fresh air from bad politics it is therefore a kind of leader that APC needs at this time.

“It is therefore our strong conviction that of all the people angling for the National Chairman Senator Sani Musa is the only one that is capable of bringing to the table refinement in politics; the kind APC as a party entrenched.

“He has since then hit the ground running steadfastly pursuing the actualisation of his action plans, this particular action has endeared him more to the electorates and others alike”.

