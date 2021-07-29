From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said massive response to ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) online voter registration is a referendum against the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this at an interactive session with journalists, at the party’s national secretariat, in Abuja, yesterday.

Ologbondiyan, who disclosed that the opposition party would soon commence electronic registration of its members nationwide, expressed delight that more Nigerians were obtaining their voter’s card to sack the APC in the 2023 polls.

“We are happy that INEC has come out to reveal that not less than one million Nigerians have so far participated in the continuous voter registration exercise of the commission. To us, this one million people constitute a referendum against the bad and maladministration of President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC) because many of those who are registering now through the continuous voter registration exercise of INEC are people who have attained the age of 18, people who have never participated in the registration exercise before, young men and young women out there who are totally dissatisfied with the situation in which the All Progressives Congress has brought our country.

“These are the people who are currently engaging the the continuous voter registration exercise. So, those who you find now that are registering or those that have registered among the one million that INEC has declared, are coming out to display their anger against the All Progressives Congress as well as the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.