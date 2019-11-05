Magnus Eze, Enugu



The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has asked South East governors to immortalise leader of the defunct Republic of Biafra, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by naming a prominent institutions after him.

MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu who stated this at a ceremony in Enugu to mark the 86th posthumous birthday of Ojukwu, also urged Igbo leaders to learn from the leadership qualities of the late Biafra leader.

“We demand that these Igbo governors start naming prominent institutions, roads and public squares after Dim Chukwuemeka Odumejwu Ojukwu. We also hail Anambra State government for naming its university after Ojukwu,” Madu said.

Madu regretted that the region had been abandoned by successive Nigerian governments since the end of the civil war. He said there was no going back on the agitation for a sovereign state of Biafra as that was the only thing that would guarantee an egalitarian environment for the Igbo.

“Igboland has been abandoned by successive Government of Nigeria to decay and rot. All the federal roads in Igboland and few infrastructures that promote social stability in Igboland have been abandoned, neglected, cursed to perish by Nigeria’s federal government.

“Erosion menace has devastated Igboland with glaring dangers of collapsing, the dangerous erosion sites at Nkwoagu Amuda Isuochi and Uturu, Isuikwuato, both in Abia state, Nanka, Orumba North and Ozubulu, Ekwusigo in Anambra state are all sign of utmost neglect

“MASSOB reiterates our demand that Igbo political, religious, economic and traditional leaders must sit up and work for the emancipation from Nigeria’s anti-Igbo policies,” Madu said.

Bianca Ojukwu, at the memorial lecture for the husband at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra on Monday, raised the alarm that many legacies of the Igbo leader were under threats of collapse.