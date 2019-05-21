Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has thrown its weight behind former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his revelation that the Islamic terrorists, Boko Haram and ISIS were hell bent in actualising the agenda of islamisation and fulanisation of Nigeria.

The pro-Biafra agitators said that Chief Obasanjo should not be crucified or condemned because he exposed the intended evil, the President Muhammad Buhari-led Federal government is planning to unleash on people of southern and middle belt regions of Nigeria.

A statement, the MASSOB Director of Information Edeson Samuel issued on Tuesday said that the likes of Loretta Onochie and Alhaji Lai Mohammed have mortgaged their conscience for their selfish desire.

They accused the duo of presenting falsehood to Nigerians because they wanted to be relevant in President Buhari’s administration.

The statement read in part: “MASSOB commended General Obasanjo for been courageous and eloquence in revealing this unwanted truth which the present government doesn’t want to hear.

“It would be recalled that MASSOB had earlier exposed this Islamisation agenda of President Muhammad Buhari in pursuit, projection and actualisation of the grand command of Othman Dan Fodio which is to islamise/fulanise this geographical entity called Nigeria and destroy the entire southern Nigeria but nobody believed us.

“MASSOB have gathered many secret plans by the northern political and religious leaders against the southern region through Biafra Intelligence Agency (BIA).

“In early 1960’s, the North through Tafawa Balewa and Ahmadu Bello used Chief Akintola to destabilised the western region; today they want to use Bola Tinubu to destabilise the political structure of the southern region. That was at the recent meeting of some northern leaders in Saudi Arabia.

“MASSOB wishes to make it clearer again that there is no difference between Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen; the terrorist herdsmen were sent to go and destroy the South and Middle Belt while the Boko Haram will carry their acts of terrorism in the North East.

“That is why President Buhari can never declare Fulani herdsmen a terrorist movement or even to condemned the killing of the innocent citizens by those foot soldiers of Islam called Fulani herdsmen.”