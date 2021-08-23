From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Ralph Uwazurike-led Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has appealed to the Unrepresented Nations and People’s Organisations (UNPO) to pressurise the 76th Session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and other Western nations to accord sovereign status to Biafra.

UNGA opens on September 14 in New York, United States.

President of Biafra Internal Government (BIG), Amadi Ifeanyi, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Chris Mocha, to mark the 22nd year anniversary of MASSOB, said according recognition to a Sovereign State of Biafra would stop the frequent wastage of human lives in Nigeria and end marginalisation of the people of the former eastern region.

Amadi praised founder and leader of Biafra Independence Movement (BIM) and MASSOB, Ralph Uwazuruike, for piloting the affairs of the movement for the past 22 years through non-violent method without changing tactics.

He commended Uwazuruike to have pursued the path of peace in the Biafra struggle for independence by remaining resolute, consistent and focused for 22 solid years, a legacy he said was the best sacrifice Uwazuruike offered the people of South East and South South geo-political zone of the country without calling for war.

On January 1, 2020, Uwazuruike inaugurated a parliamentary system as MASSOB-BIM forms of government, headed by the president, prime minister, speaker of parliament, chief justice and ministers.

The Biafra internal government has been test-running inside BIM-MASSOB as a prelude to achieving the muc-awaited Biafra sovereignty.

Ifeanyi also described Uwazuruike’s efforts as a hero of new Biafra even as he recalled how Uwazuruike assured South East legislators in 2001 that MASSOB adopted non violence to guide its struggle in order to avoid jeopardising the huge investments of Ndigbo outside Igbo land and to prevent loss of lives.