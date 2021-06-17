From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has condemned what it described as ongoing extrajudicial killings in the South East by security agents in search of ‘unknown gunmen’ in the region.

The group also condemned the army siege in Ohafia, Abia State, saying the action clearly showed a calculated attempt to make the Igbo become Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in their land.

MASSOB’s Director of Information, Sunny Okereafor, who disclosed this, yesterday, said the group was pained given that information at MASSOB’s disposal revealed that Igbo youths currently being targeted for arrest and extrajudicial killings were different from the unknown gunmen killing policemen and burning down police stations.

“We have it on good information that the unknown gunmen killing policemen and burning down police stations are sponsored by the Federal Government so that they will have reasons to lay hands and kill our innocent youths. Since the start of the unknown gunmen of a thing, how many of them have security agents in the real sense been able to arrest or kill? All we’ve seen these while are situations where after the unknown gunmen have attacked and successfully fled, security agents will come and start arresting and killing innocent youths,” he alleged.

The group also berated South East governors over what it described as their studied silence over the extrajudicial killings in the zone. MASSOB demanded that those involved in the killing of innocent youths in the zone be arrested and brought to justice.