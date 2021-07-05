From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The leadership of Biafra Independence Movement (BIM) and Movement for Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), have lamented the brutalisation of one of its members by officers of the Abia state police command.

The pro Biafra movement alleged that one of its members, Comrade George Mark, was beaten to the state of coma by officers of the Central Police Station, (CPS) Umuahia, in Abia state, for having a sticker of BIM on his tricycle (Keke).

The leadership of BIM/MASSOB also said that the brutalised George Mark is not a member of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement signed by its Director of Information, Chris Mocha, and made available to Daily Sun, yesterday, BIM/MASSOB condemned the inhuman treatment meted out to its members by the officers of the Abia state police command.

The statement read: “George Mark is an innocent member of a peaceful organisation, BIM-MASSOB, that pursues its objective through non violence process and does no harm to the society.

George was beaten to a state of unconsciousness before being arrested by a combined team of policemen, on Thursday, July 1, while riding his tricycle, popularly known as “Keke”, with a sticker of BIM on his Keke.

“George was immediately driven to Central Police Station in his Keke and detained till Friday, where he was severely tortured and manhandled for hours.”

