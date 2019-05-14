Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Members of the Chief Ralph Uwazuruike-led Biafran Independent Movement (BIM) and the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), yesterday, laid the foundation stone for its Awka South Regional Secretariat in honour of the late Biafran warlord, Ikemba Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Named Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Freedom Centre, Awka, the pro-Biafra group said building the edifice in honour of the great Ojukwu in Anambra State is a consolidation of its struggle for the take off of the independent republic of Biafra.

MASSOB-BIM leader, Warri South Region, Chief Joseph Odikpo, who represented Chief Uwazurike said with the unrelenting spirit of the pro-Biafra group, the government should read the handwriting on the wall and realise that Biafra has come to stay.

He attributed the various crisis in different parts of Nigeria and the escalating activities of bandits, herdsmen and Boko Haram in the North as a manifestation of Ojukwu’s statement after the Nigerian government betrayed Biafra.

He noted that nature was indirectly fighting enemies of Biafra.

He lauded the Regional Head of Awka South, Chief Arinze Igbani for towering above his contemporaries in the Biafran struggle and disclosed that MASSOB-BIM operates in all zones and areas in the South East and South South with a national headquarters in Owerri and a freedom house in Okigwe, Imo State.

The pro-Biafra group warned Anambra State government and its agents against disturbing its members and reminded Governor Willie Obiano that it was MASSOB-BIM led by Chief Uwazuruike that eventually ensured that plans by IPOB members to stop the governorship election in November 2017 was scuttled, leading to a successful election that gave him victory in the state.

The Awka South Regional Head, Chief Arinze Igbani said the foundation stone laying was in line with what Uwazuruike said earlier that Anambra will take a prime position in the Biafra republic because of the toils of Ojukwu despite the fact that some people still despise the name of Ojukwu in the state.