Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Biafran Independent Movement (BIM) and Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), yesterday, called South East governors to ensure the unconditional release of all their members languishing in various prisons like Onitsha, Awka and other parts of the region and South South.

Member of the Biafran Elders-in-Council, Chief Arinze Igbani, who made the call in Onitsha, told the governors to remember that their day of reckoning was approaching, since they occupy a tenured office, even as he charged them to learn from the mistakes of former political office holders.

Speaking on the sidelines of celebration of the 20th anniversary of the pro-Biafran group, Igbani said the principled stance of MASSOB-BIM leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has made the group remain resolute and strong in their non-violent struggle for a Biafra republic.

He charged the governors to be proactive in governance so as not to draw the ire of the people they govern.

Igbani recalled the pathetic case of their regional administrator in charge of Aguata region, Chief Sylvester Okonkwo, who was picked up with other members at the MASSOB-BIM office in the area by security operatives since May 22, 2019 and are today languishing inside Awka prison on spurious charges after their arraignment at Federal High Court, Awka.

He said Okonkwo’s children were presently out of school while his wife lives like a pauperised widow, even as his health condition is deteriorating inside the prison.

While tasking Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, Chief David Umahi to take action, he reminded Governor Willie Obiano that it was the visit of Chief Uwazuruike to Anambra State in 2017 and his pronouncements that made it possible for the Anambra governorship election to eventually hold amidst the no election stance of another pro-Biafra group, which had already threatened the conduct of the election.

He warned politicians who like to use them during election period only to drop them like filthy rags after winning to desist from such, noting that the Biafran cause is for the good of all.