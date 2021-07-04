From George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

The leadership of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM and Movement for Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has lamented the brutalization of one of its members by officers of the Abia state police command .

The pro Biafra movement alleged that one of its member Comrade George Mark was beaten to the state of coma officers of the Central police Station, (CPS) Umuahia in Abia state for having a sticker of Biafra Independent Movement

on his Tricycle (Keke).

The leadership of the of BIM/MASSOB also said that the brutalized George Mark is not a member of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement signed by Chris Mocha, BIM/MASSOB Director of Information and made available to Daily Sun yesterday, condemned the inhuman treatment meted out to its member George Mark by the officers of the Abia state police command .