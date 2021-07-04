From George Onyejiuwa,Owerri
The leadership of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM and Movement for Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has lamented the brutalization of one of its members by officers of the Abia state police command .
The pro Biafra movement alleged that one of its member Comrade George Mark was beaten to the state of coma officers of the Central police Station, (CPS) Umuahia in Abia state for having a sticker of Biafra Independent Movement
on his Tricycle (Keke).
The leadership of the of BIM/MASSOB also said that the brutalized George Mark is not a member of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).
In a statement signed by Chris Mocha, BIM/MASSOB Director of Information and made available to Daily Sun yesterday, condemned the inhuman treatment meted out to its member George Mark by the officers of the Abia state police command .
According to him , “George Mark is an innocent member of a peaceful organization, BIM-MASSOB that pursues its objective through non violence process and does no harm to the society.
George was beaten to a state of unconsciousness before being arrested by a combined team of policemen on Thursday, July 1st while riding his tricycle popularly known as “Keke” with a sticker of BIM in his Keke.”
He added ,”George was immediately driven to Central police station in his Keke and detained till on Friday where he was severely tortured and manhandled for hours.”
He called on the United Nations to intervene in the continued harassment, torture and killing of Biafrans in southeast on trump up allegations of belonging to indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB.
