Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOP) and Biafran Independent Movement(BIM) have lamented the continuous detention of their members in Awka Prison and urged the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the international community to intervene and ensure their release.

Chief Arinze Igbani, a member of Biafran National Elders in Council, said the release of the detainees had become necessary given their poor state of health and the lack of true cause for their detention.

Igbani, who spoke in Onitsha, said the health condition of a leader of the group, Sylvester Okonkwo, had deteriorated, just as 26 others at Awka Prisons were bein held for unjustifly.

Igbani alleged that the judge assigned to handle the case of the detainees had been absent in court on days the matter was slated for hearing, thereby frustrating efforts by lawyers to secure their bail.

He said those detained were freedom fighters held since May 22, and appealed for assistance from Amnesty International and other rights organisations to secure their release.

President of Ohanaeze youth wing, Anambra chapter, Chukwumuanya Okpalaezeukwu said the clampdown was not in tandem with the ideals of democracy.

He called on government to work out modalities of engaging youths as solution to their restiveness instead of coercion and indiscriminate arrest and detention.