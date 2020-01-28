Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and Biafra Independent Movement (BIM), yesterday, announced the plan to jointly establish a security outfit to protect residents of Ebonyi State.

Leader of Ebonyi North Zone of BIM, Mr. Nwifuru John, at a press briefing after a meeting in Abakaliki, yesterday, decried the incessant killing of innocent people in Ebonyi and the country.

The pro-Biafra activist lamented that security agencies were not doing enough to protect lives of citizens in Ebonyi.

Nwifuru, therefore, called on members of MASSOB and BIM in Ebonyi to remain law abiding and nonviolent in their activities, assuring that the “Government of Biafra” had already commenced plans to defend and protect them.

“We have begun a parliamentary system of government. We have all the arms of government in operation;we have our Houses of Assembly. Based on the instructions given to us by our Biafra President, S. O. Chukwu. Uwazuruike is the founder of BIM.

“We have our Minister of Health who has been giving free medical services to people. We have nothing to do with the Nigerian government. We have our own government. Umahi is working on his own. W are doing ours. We are not afraid of intimidation.

“We have legal backing for our government. For now in Ebonyi, we don’t have any of our members in detention. Our numbers increased because we don’t tell lies. We are still borrowing Nigerian currency. Very soon, ours will be approved by the World Bank.