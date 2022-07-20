From Stanley Uzoaru and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Movement for the ActualiSation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has called for the disbandment of the Ebubeagu security outfit, following the recent killings of some youths in Awomamma, Imo State.

A statement by the leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, claimed that the outfit is presently used to witch-hunt political enemies and non violent pro Biafra groups. The group has, therefore, called on the governor to disband the outfit with immediate effect.

“MASSOB warns Governor Hope Uzodinma to immediately disband his Ebubeagu security outfit now or we shall see their activities in Biafra land as a declaration of internal war. The so-called Ebubeagu security outfit must cease their operation in Imo state now,” Madu stated.

Meanwhile, the immediate past secretary to the Imo State government, Uche Onyeaguocha, has condemned Sunday’s killing. Onyeaguocha, who is the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Owerri zone senatorial candidate, described the killing as horrific and barbaric. He lamented that enough blood has been shed in the state, stressing that NdiImo cannot continue to mourn anymore.

He said: “This mindless killing spree has continued unremittingly. More than three thousand innocent Imolites have been butchered. Government has, as its primary responsibility, the protection of the lives and property of its citizens. Enough blood has been shed in the state, and NdiImo cannot continue to mourn anymore.”

Onyeagucha commiserated with the families of the victims of the gruesome murder and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear their losses.

Also, former deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere, tasked the state governor to review the security strategy. He insisted that securing Imo and warding away criminal elements did not include erasing the youthful human resources of the State.

In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Uche Onwuchekwa, Madumere called for an independent investigation into the root cause of the myriad reports of killing of innocent family members and other incidents of deaths shrouded in mystery.