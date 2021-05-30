Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) yesterday expressed gratitude to the churches in the area for lifting them in prayers in their various church services.

MASSOB Leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu in a statement thanked the churches and their leaders “Biafra land” whom he said observed the groups calls for prayers, supplications and special mass for restoration of Biafra and fallen heroes that died for Biafra.

He said, “MASSOB specifically express our heartfelt gratitude to the Catholic, Methodist, Anglican, Presbyterian, Assemblies of God, Apostolic, Grace of God churches and others we may not mention their names. We also observed that some Yoruba owned churches whom their state and zonal Overseers are Yoruba did not allow their Igbo members to honour Biafra.”

He explained that “The non violence struggle for actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra is not meant for only pro Biafra organizations but all Biafrans.”

Madu reiterated that today (Monday) would climax this year’s Biafra anniversary celebration with a sit at home exercise.

He said, “It is an honor to our father land, the exercise is a unanimous massage to the international communities that the people of Biafra speaks with one voice.

“MASSOB condemns the Nigeria military intimidating projections, our people underwent in their checkpoints, barracks and other illegal detention cells.”

In some churches yesterday the situation of Igbo land were made prayer points as the congregations prayed for peace the land just as they prayed for the repose of the souls of all that were killed in the Nigeria/Biafra war.