Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the incident that led to the bloody clash between the police and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Owerri on Friday, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has maintained that no amount of police action on its members would deter it from continuing the agitation for a Biafra nation.

Leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, who disclosed this while condemning the attack on the IPOB members, said that they have gathered at Okigwe road, Owerri, to receive the corpse of one of them from Enugu.

Madu described the police attack on their members as primitive, insisting that the officers erred by shooting at unarmed civilians agitating for their rights.

He said: “We condemn the police action against innocent Biafra agitators. From inception, the whole world has knowsn that we are not violent, we know why we chose the part of non-violence because we respect human life. If the agitators were armed, the police would not be talking rubbish.

“We warn the police to stop being primitive, what we are doing is enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution and Africa Charter of People’s Rights, what we are doing is not illegal, it’s self-determination and nobody can stop it, not the police, not the army.

“We know the journey for freedom entails sacrifice, so we would not be deterred.”