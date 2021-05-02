From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) yesterday said that the 54th anniversary of the declaration of Biafra would be celebrated on May 30.

Rising from its national meeting at MASSOB headquarters in Enugu, the group said that there would be sit-at-home exercise to commemorate the day.

In a statement issued at the end of the meeting by MASSOB’s National Director of Information, Comrade Samuel Edeson, the group said that May 30 date was sacrosanct as it was the date their leader, the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu declared Biafra about 54 years ago.

The statement reads in part: “We can never change the ordinances of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the leader of Biafra nation. Ojukwu declared the Republic of Biafra with the total consent and full support of the elders and the people of Biafra on May 30th, 1967.

“MASSOB has no intention or plan to observe our fatherland anniversary celebration on any other date except on May 30th because May 30th is sacrosanct and sacred to the history and lives of Biafra Republic.

“The ordinances of our great leader, General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu must be jealously and eloquently adhered to, any attempt to change it by disgruntled persons will be strictly resisted.”While it did not call for any procession or gathering, the group urged the people to stay indoors on that day and pray for the souls of fallen heroes of Biafra.

“MASSOB directs all markets, schools, banks and all other public offices in Biafra land to observe the sit at home exercise as a mark of respect for our fatherland.”

The group said that it would “in spirit of brotherhood and Biafranism, collaborate with other pro-Biafran groups that have “unanimously agreed and resolved to jointly observe, commemorate and celebrate the 54 years anniversary of Biafra declaration by our foremost leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu on 30th May, 2021.”