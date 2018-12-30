Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has disassociated its members from alleged planned attack on the Abia State Governor’s Lodge in Aba and Umuobiakwa Ngwa, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s the village by pro Biafra agitators.

According to the MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, who disclosed this to our correspondent in Owerri restated the commitment of the group to achieving its struggle through non-violence procedures.

It was rumoured that some pro-Biafra agitators were planning to attack the Abia State governor’s lodge with some explosives. But Madu told our reporters that MASSOB would never descend lowly to pursuing its struggle with violence.

He, however, linked politicians in the state to the rumour.

According to Madu “we wish to clarify as a non-violence organisation, that we have no intention or plan to indulge in acts of violence or terrorism. The rumoured plan or intentions to attack the government of Abia State with explosives and bombs by pro-Biafra agitators is the handiwork of desperate politicians in Abia State whose intentions is to grab power by violence means.”

Madu further affirmed that MASSOB would remain apolitical and non-partisan in Nigerian political activities, adding “we also wish to inform the Government of Abia State that we shall never invade or disrupt any political gatherings, campaigns and rallies of political elements that still believe in the Nigerian state.

“MASSOB warns other pro-Biafra groups to resist and avoid any activities that will endanger the lives of their members because hundreds of lives of gallant-Biafra agitators have been lost unnecessarily,” Madu stated.

MASSOB also seized the opportunity to warn desperate politicians planning to use thugs and cultists in disguise as pro-Biafra agitators to cause mayhem in the South East especially Abia State, to desist from such plans, asserting that the group would resist such intentions.

MASSOB has also claimed that the “Operation Python Dance Phase 3” which commenced in the first week of December, is for intensive political destabilisation of the South East during from the festive seasons to general elections.

Madu said: “The primary aim of the Phase 3 of Operation Python Dance is to assist INEC and other President Mohammed Buhari-led APC federal security agencies to intimidate, frustrate, rig and cause the presidential election to be in favour of the incumbent President Mohammed Buhari.

“The presence of Nigeria military personnel scattered in all over the rural and urban communities in Igboland and their intimidating and subjective actions against the peace-loving people of Biafra will never deter or discomfort our spirits, zeal and love for Biafra actualisation. MASSOB insists that no amount of cowardly acts by Nigeria government and security agencies against our people in Biafraland will ever achieve their aim.”