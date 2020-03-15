David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has accused southeast Governors of being insensitive to security threats in the southeast zone.

This is as the group commended Chief Nnia Nwodo-led Ohaneze Ndigbo for a positive and eloquent stand on regional security of Igbo land, adding that the Ohaneze Ndigbo had done what the Governors were shying away from.

MASSOB, therefore, urged southeast Governors to emulate the courage of late Dr. Akanu Ibiam, Michael I. Okpara, and Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and take up the security challenges facing the zone.

The Uchenna Mmadu-led MASSOB frowned at what it described as the ineffectiveness and inability of southeast Governors towards controlling the internal security of lives and property of their people.

“southeast Governors and other political leaders of Igbo extraction have continued to display inferiority complex, cowardice and nonchalant attitude in the face of serious security threats in their zone unlike their counterparts from other parts of Nigeria who have already fortified their people. They should, therefore, purge themselves of such complex and rise to the expectations of Ndigbo.

“Our southeast Governors should imbibe the courage and the spirit of great Akanu Ibiam, Michael Okpara and Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu in the affairs of the Igbo, “ the group said.

MASSOB in a statement after its national meeting, signed by its National Director of Information, Comrade Edeson Samuel alleged that southeast Governors had shown high-level complacency in handling security issues of the zone.

The pro-Biafra group also accused southeast Governors of not taking any proactive or precautionary measures in safeguarding the future survival of the people of the southeast in Nigeria.

MASSOB further alleged that “the Fulani Jihadist army is taking the full war of genocide and bloody ethnic cleansing with the support of the Caliphates in West Africa to Biafra land.”

«After our national meeting presided by our leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, at our National Secretariat, Enugu we frowned at the ineffectiveness and inability of southeast governors in controlling the internal security of lives and property of our people in their respective states.

“We are not happy because we do not see any proactive or precautionary measure in safeguarding the future survival of our people in Nigeria.

“MASSOB sees a full war of genocide and bloody ethnic cleansing coming to Biafra land by Fulani jihadist army backed by the Islamist caliphate of West Africa.