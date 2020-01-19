Christy Anyanwu

Founder of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and leader of Biafra Independent Movement, Chief Ralph Uwazurike, has sensationally revealed how former Governor Emeka Ihedioha and his replacement, Senator Hope Uzodinma, rigged the March gubernatorial poll in Imo State.

Uwazurike who made the revelation in a video recording he sent to Sunday Sun alleged that both the outgone and incumbent governors rigged the election.

“Both Emeka Ihedioha and Hope Uzodinma are our children, any one of them can be there, nobody is better than the other. All of them are riggers; Ihedioha rigged the election, Hope Uzodinma rigged the election. Ihedioha used the INEC to rig the election, he didn’t get up to the 25 per cent requirement, he got all his votes from his local government at Mbaise, all the votes from Ahiazu Mbaise, Abor Mbaise, are they legal votes? Eighty thousand votes, 30-something votes, when other candidates were getting 25 votes, 200 votes, he was making 80,000 votes, is that legal votes? It’s fake results. Hope Uzodinma used the judiciary to rig his own election,” the BIM leader alleged.

He said that the two Igbo sons do not believe in Biafra, but the Nigerian system, which he said has turned to hurt them. “None of them believes in Biafra, I have interacted with them. They want to use the system to become what they want and if the system turns against them they should not cry. I don’t blame Justice Tanko. Two of them are illustrious sons of Imo State, I don’t support any of them, I support all of them.

“Nigeria is a whole pot of injustice, so Justice Tanko Mohammed and the judiciary didn’t do anything, what is wrong is the system in Nigeria. Everybody must fight the system, that was what Ojukwu fought against and what I’m fighting against. Not when it comes, you say support one Nigeria, but when the system turns against you, you begin to cry. Both Emeka Ihedioha and Hope Uzodnma are products of one Nigeria, thus they should suffer what comes out of it. “A system where the president, executive arm of the government appoints the head of the judiciary, it’s a wrong system because he who pays the piper dictates the tune. There is no way Tanko will not support Buhari, there is no way INEC chairman will not support Buhari because he appointed them. So, that is the system we are fighting against and if you say you are not fighting the system, when the system turns against you, you start crying, that is rubbish,” he said.

Uwazurike, therefore, enjoined Ndigbo to unite, instead of staying apart.