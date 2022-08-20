From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Movement For The Actualization Of The Sovereign State Of Biafra (MASSOB) in Melbourne Australia has praised the Global Igbo Alliance (GIA), for condemning statements made by Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) against UN order for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

The United Nations (UN) Working Group on Human Rights and Arbitrary Detention, had directed the Nigerian government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from unlawful detention and to pay him adequate compensation for flagrant violation of his human rights. It also indicted the Kenyan and the Nigerian Governments for their conduct in the abduction, torture, rendition, and continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

However, the Coalition of Northern Groups, through its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman while speaking in Abuja, urged the UN to immediately withdraw its demand for Kanu’s unconditional release from the unlawful custody of the Nigerian authorities.

It asked the Nigerian Government to resist and reject the UN directives and falsely suggested that IPOB and Kanu were responsible for the ongoing violence all over Nigeria.