From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has flayed former minister of internal affairs, Lt.Gen. Abdulraham Danbazzau (retd) for branding self-determination groups as terrorists.

The ex-military chief had said the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), “the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and other pro-Biafra agitators were on the same page with the Boko Haram insurgents.”

MASSOB National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel in a statement, yesterday, said it was unprofessional for a retired military general, who also served as minister of interior to stoop so low and compare an internationally accredited terrorist group with self-determination organisations.

“It is a well-known fact that IPOB, OPC, MASSOB and other self-determination groups in Nigeria are engaged in a legitimate self-determination struggle for our people’s liberation from the series of slavery the British yoked us with the Hausa-Fulani dominated Nigeria Enterprise with their Islamic and Sharia hostages.

“How can a man who has served in the military as Army General suddenly become myopic and exhibit loss of his sense of reasoning by comparing IPOB, OPC to Islamic terrorist Boko Haram?

“MASSOB wished to remind the southern and middle belt regions of this failed political entity called Nigeria that the terrorist attacks in the southern and middle belt regions by the Fulani herdsmen is to fulfil the northern agenda.

“The Fulani from Sudan, Mali, Niger and Libya are now residents in Nigeria. They are in our rural villages as shoe menders, water well diggers, Okada riders and tailors waiting to execute their plans of overtaking the southern and middle belt regions.”

