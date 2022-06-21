From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has taken a swipe at former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, describing him as a serial liar.

It also Ekweremadu is a dangerous impostor whose political enslavement and subjection of the people of Enugu West senatorial zone have come to an abrupt end.

MASSOB insisted that Ekweremadu is a political slave and errand boy to Hause Fulani oligarchy. It alleged that Ekweremadu has never been fruitful to Igbo interest in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, MASSOB said Ekweremadu lied by saying he went to Germany to attract foreign investors for development of Igbo land when “angry and oppressed Biafrans molested him.”

It said the fact remains that the former Senate deputy president went to Germany wearing Nigeria coat of arm designed by Isi Agu attire for iri ji (Igbo new yam) festival, while Nigeria soldiers launched operation python dance and killed, en masse, innocent pro Biafra agitators.

“Ekweremadu also lied that he facilitated the release of Ralph Uwazuruike (MASSOB former leader).

“Ekweremadu did not facilitate or identify or show solidarity to MASSOB or the former leader during the group painful ordeals in the hands of the Federal Government between 2004 and 2010.

“Ekweremadu did not attend, identify or show solidarity to MASSOB either in the courtroom or inside Suluja, Keffi, or Kuje prisons. He is a serial liar.”

MASSOB said it stands by the statement credited to its National Secretary, Ugwuoke Ibem Ugwuoke, saying he spoke the mind and position of MASSOB and as such, can never be withdrawn.

