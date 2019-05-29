Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) has waved off the directive of the Inspector General of Police to his men to be at alert today to forestall the sit-at-home order by the Igbo self-determination groups, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and MASSOB, describing it as a waste of time.

Leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, while speaking to our correspondent in Owerri said that the massive deployment of the security men would all be in futility because no rally, procession of any kind would be held by his members.

He explained that the order was meant to be voluntary in honour of the fallen heroes of Biafra. He, however, accused the security personnel at the top, of trying to make a mountain out of a mole hill.

According to Madu, “the police are just wasting their time; they are never going to get any of us because we are not going to fight a war just to honour Ojukwu and other heroes in Biafra land, no procession, no rally.

“I think those at the top are trying to make money from the Federal government by demanding extra funds to cater for the unnecessary police deployment,” Madu said.

He, however, assured that the democracy day celebration would not deter the people from observing the sit-at-home order.

His IPOB counterpart, Emma Powerful, had claimed that the Ohanaeze Youth Council cultural day celebration slated for tomorrow was a ploy to sabotage the sit-at-home order by the groups.

Powerful who also spoke on tomorrow’s event, noted clearly that the democracy day celebration is totally different from the Biafra day awareness just as he urged the people to remain indoors throughout tomorrow as a mark of respect for Biafran fallen heroes.

“They have perfected strategies to kill us tomorrow all I’m the name of IPOB, so that is why I am advising everybody to stay indoors not to be a victim,” Powerful said.