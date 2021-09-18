From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) yesterday warned pro Biafra agitators to avoid anything that would derail the political, economical and social interests of Ndigbo while in Nigeria.

Consequently, it has said that there would be no more sit-at-home exercise for Ndigbo.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the Indigenous People of Biafra had suspended the Mondays’ sit-at-home it initiated indefinitely.

In a statement issued yesterday, MASSOB Leader, Uchenna Madu, decried the abuse of the sit-at-home and its hijack by miscreants and warned that his group would no longer watch criminals destroy the economies of Igboland.

He said, “The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) condemned the criminal and violent acts of some miscreants in disguise as pro-Biafra agitators causing havoc and atrocities on Mondays sit-at-home exercises. We can no longer watch criminals destroying the economies of Ndigbo in the name of sit-at-home exercise. It is no longer acceptable to MASSOB.

“Starting from Monday, 20th of September, there will be no more sit-at-home exercise for the people of Biafra. The weekly sit-at-home exercise has inflicted uncountable economic injuries to Ndigbo. It is an exercise in futility.

