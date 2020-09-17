Magnus Eze, Enugu and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has vowed not to relent in its struggle for the actualisation and restoration of the Independent State of Biafra.

The organisation was founded on September 13, 1999.

Leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, who said the group was using its 21st anniversary to reflect on the plight of Biafrans vowed that members would “never retreat nor surrender” in their quest for an independent Biafran state.

He described the last 21 years as a long walk to freedom for self-determination from the “oppressive Nigerian government.”

“We have been persecuted, arrested, killed, imprisoned and traumatised by aggressive agents of federal government of Nigeria, we shall never retreat nor surrender. MASSOB will continue to remember and honour our fallen heroes who willingly laid down their precious lives for the love of Biafra. Our members are still languishing in Nigeria prisons at Awka and Onitsha; some are still in the mortuary in Onitsha hospital.

“Our lives are dedicated to the cause of Biafra actualisation. We have no future in Nigeria because this geographical expression called Nigeria was designed by the Christian British colonial masters to enslave the people of Christian Biafra forever and favour the Moslem Arewa people.”

The group said it supported the proposed Waterways Bill sponsored by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, and “encourages that the National Assembly should pass it into law without much deliberation. MASSOB supports every government policy, action and moves that will eventually break Nigeria and her forced marriage with unknown partners.”

“MASSOB advised President Muhammadu Buhari and his Fulani ethnic cabals not to chicken out of cowardice; they should never relent in securing all the waterways in Nigeria for the establishment and resettling of wandering Fulani ethnic tribe from other West African countries.”

Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned that the continuous killing and arrest of its members by security agencies could lead to the disintegration of the country.

Spokesperson for the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement in Owerri, Imo State, yesterday, called on Russia, Germany, Australia, Israel, France and Canada to prevail on the Federal Government to stop the onslaught on perceived Biafrans, warning the trend if not brought to an end could breakup the nation.

“They must prevail on Nigeria government to release our people abducted illegally, and also release those bodies they took away during the barbaric attack on peaceful and unarmed citizens of Biafra in Emene, Enugu State. Nigeria government and her partners in crime must understand that the incessant killings of Biafrans and their murderous tendencies against the peaceful and innocent citizens of Biafra will soon break Nigeria into pieces without remedy.”

Powerful, however, boasted that the group can never be decimated despite its various travails in the hands of their transgressors.

“In case they have forgotten, IPOB is a global movement divinely ordained to liberate Biafra and other tribes caged in this British contraption called Nigeria. Our resolve to restore Biafra freedom and independence is of God Almighty (Chukwu Okike Abiama) in Heaven, a task that must be accomplished very soon.

“Just last week at Ohafia in Abia State, they abducted Mazi Okewu Agwu from his home and many others including Samuel Arua Eme, Kalu Iroha Amogu, David Agwu and 12 others whose names are yet to be established as at the time of this press statement.”

The group blamed what it described as the “ignoble roles” of the South East governors and some Igbo political elites as well as the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to the proscription of IPOB.

According to Powerful, their action could be likened to an Igbo proverb: “When you kill your hero in internal squabble, during external fight you must remember him.”