Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) has urged Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano, to seize the opportunity of the ongoing EndSARS protest to constitute a panel to investigate the 2013 alleged killing of its members by the team of the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

The group, in a statement by its National Director, Edeson Samuel, frowned at what it described as a calculated attempt to deceive Ndigbo on the truth of how its members were killed by SARS and dumped at Ezu River in Akwuzu, Anambra State.

Samuel also exonerated Peter Obi, who was governor of the state when the killing took place, saying contrary to earlier reports, the former governor had no hand in the tragic incident.

“The leadership of the MASSOB under Comrade Uchenna Madu have frowned at the calculated misinformation and falsehood orchestrated by enemies of truth to deceive Ndigbo and general public on the inhuman and callous killings of members of MASSOB, whose bodies were dumped at Ezu River.

Madu recalled that on January 9, 2013, nine members of MASSOB, namely, Basil Ogbu, Michael Ogwa, Sunday Omogo, Philip Nwankpa, Eze Ndubisi, Ebuka Eze, Obinna Ofor, Joseph Udoh, and Uchechukwu Ejiofor and other arrested suspects detained at the Anambra State headquarters of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), Awkuzu under the bizarre command of James Nwafo (retd), were murdered in cold blood and their bodies dumped at Ezu River which later become afloat.

He said the group sent representatives during the panel of inquiry conducted by the Senate Committee on Police Affairs and National Security, but lamented that both committees failed to uphold justice for its slain members.

“MASSOB insists with evidence that Awkuzu SARS led by Mr. James Nwafor murdered our members and other arrested suspects. In fact, the government of Anambra State then was committed to unearthing the truth behind the dumped bodies, and supported the panel of inquiry. MASSOB urges the administration of Governor Willie Obiano to set up another panel of inquiry on the matter. MASSOB is willing to testify and even expose other atrocious acts of SARS and entire Nigeria Police Force against innocent citizens,” he said.