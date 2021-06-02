From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB), Uchenna Madu, has declared the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu remains the true greatest Biafra leader despite the rise of some pro-Biafra group leaders today.

Madu, in a statement yesterday, said Ojukwu’s leadership quality can never be compared to any upcoming Biafra agitators.

“His selfless sacrifice to the struggle still stands him out and MASSOB can never forget Ojukwu’s personal sacrifices, who still remains the overall leader of Biafra nation.

“Ojukwu was incorrupt, eloquent and fearless. He sacrificed his father’s wealth in pursuit of Biafra. He led Biafra with enthusiastic intimacy with the diverse indigenous ethnic tribes that made up the Biafra nation. His name and ideology are inseparable with Biafra.

“The person of Ojukwu and ideology of Biafra are interwoven. Ojukwu still remains the greatest Biafra leader whose no living man can match his shoes,” Madu said.

Meanwhile, MASSOB while extending its gratitude to the people in the South East and South South for complying to the sit-at-home order it handed down with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), also said: “Our people have dramatised a strong statements that can never be ignored.”

He expressed optimism that the success recorded will motivate the United Nations and other international bodies to intercede and consider organising a referendum to determine the independent of Biafra from Nigeria.