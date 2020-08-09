Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Uchenna Madu, has countered the utterance made by the leader of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Abdullahi Bodejo, that the group’s vigilante outfit is already existing in the 36 states of the federation.

Madu while responding to the claim by Bodejoh in a press statement made available to Sunday Sun in Owerri, warned that any attempt by the herders to impose their security outfit in the Southeast would not be tolerated, adding that it would be totally dismantled.

Although the Igbo group has described the assertion by Miyetti Allah as that of a “ranting dog,” it insisted that Miyetti Allah does not have the courage to set up such vigilante in the southeast zone.

Madu said: “The minority Fulani tribe can float and operate their security services within the northern states they are attached to. You can never operate your vigilante service in Biafra land. Any attempt to force your Fulani vigilante service in Igbo land will be viewed as declaration of war.

“MASSOB wishes to remind Miyetti Allah and her sponsors that the people of Biafra are not cowards like the Fulani who deceived the people of Middle Belt as one North in fighting against the gallant Biafrans during the Nigeria-Biafra war.”