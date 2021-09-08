From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

As President Muhamamdu Buhari visits Imo State, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has asked Igbo leaders to demand the immediate release of leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The president’s visit has generated tension in the South East following a statement by Head of Directorate of State for IPOB, Chika Edoziem, declaring today as a day of civil disobedience and sit-at-home in protest to perceived illtreatment of Kanu.

Edoziem accused the President of “kidnapping” its leader, Kanu, saying, “illegally detaining him is an added reason disqualifying Buhari from even contemplating visiting and setting his feet on the sacred land of Biafra.”

But in a statement, yesterday, MASSOB’s National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, advised political, traditional, religious and opinion leaders in Igbo to demand the release of Kanu from President Buhari as he visits Imo and Ebonyi states.

MASSOB which was silent about the IPOB sit-at-home order, however, said Kanu was being subjected to inhuman torture at the DSS detention centre in Abuja because of the Igbo cause.

“He represents the aspirations of Ndigbo in Nigeria. MASSOB advises Igbo political leaders to use the occasion of President Muhamadu Buhari’s visit to revive the lost confidence and hope, Ndigbo bestowed on them by telling Buhari that Ndigbo are not being treated as co citizens. They must demand the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention.”

The group reiterated that what Ndigbo wanted was a Biafra from Nigeria.

“We can never deviate from this clamour for independence of Biafra Republic.”

