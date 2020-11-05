Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), yesterday, tasked Igbo leaders to keep the legacies of the late leader of defunct Republic of Biafra, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

The group made the call at an event in Enugu State commemorating the 87th posthumous birthday of the late Eze Igbo Gburugburu.

In an address by the leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, he said they were gathered to reflect, refresh and revive the consciousness of Ojukwuism in Igboland.

He described the Ikemba Nnewi as the greatest Igboman that ever lived, adding that he was symbol of God’s plan for the emancipation of his chosen race.

Madu said Ojukwu was the only Igboman that his generation, present generation and future generations will always respect, honour and adore.

“Whatever Obafemi Awolowo and Almadu Bello represent in existence of Yoruba and Hausa-Fulani people, Ojukwu doubled such representation in Igboland, Ndigbo awesomely reverence him as our second god.

“I don’t wish to dwell much on the vision, mission, integrity and legacy of Eze Igbo Gburugburu, but I must point out that many Igbo persons are struggling, working or pressing to be like Ojukwu, even to be seen, addressed or worshiped like Ojukwu, many are into this journey for self glory and self pride which ultimately leads to self destruction while some are into it to make a positive point but in all, nobody can possess one quarter of Ojukwu’s exploit.

“We are celebrating a living legend, a symbol of Igboism, the lion that his fear conquers the enemies of Ndigbo.

“MASSOB charges Igbo leaders who were once close associates of Ojukwu, leaders who walked with Ojukwu while he was alive, leaders whom Ojukwu testified of their ingenuity, uprightness and loyalty to his vision, Igbo leaders who are very close to Ojukwu even in his death to rise, uphold and inculcate the legacies, visions, mission of Ojukwu into consciousness of the younger generation,” he said.