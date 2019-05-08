Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) has slammed the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu over his refutal of a N100 billion grant allegedly to the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) by the Federal government. Leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, while speaking exclusively to our correspondent in Owerri, advised Adamu to stop defending the Federal government, claiming that the speculation which had gone viral in the social media had every iota of credibility. Madu said: “I advise the Fulani Inspector General of Nigeria Police to stop denying the payment of N100 billion to Miyetti Allah by the President Mohammed Buhari- led Federal government. Miyetti Allah can never be on the same page or equate with Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere or any other regional, responsible socio political group in Nigeria,” Madu claimed. MASSOB while also advising the citizens of the country on the alleged N100 billion payment to the Fulani herdsmen said: “I advised the people that found themselves in this geographical expression called ‘Nigeria’ to stop crying wolves about this latest fulanistic move of the President Buhari-led Federal government because the N100 billion has been signed and sealed,” Madu claimed. “The temporal continuation of Buhari as President of Nigeria is for the good of other regions of this enslaved entity called Nigeria, the existence of Buhari as president of Nigeria will continue to open and reawaken the consciousness of the people of Niger Delta, Middle Beltans, Oduduwa and Igbo for them to rise in defence of their future existence. “MASSOB in collaboration with the coalition of pro Biafra groups will never allow President Buhari’s Islamic foot soldiers to operate in Biafra land. We shall jealously defend the lives and properties of the people of Biafra,” Madu reassured. Reply Forward