Stanley Uzoaru , Owerri

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) has urged South East governors and Igbo leaders to give befitting burial to parents of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, made the call yesterday when he led a delegation on a condolence visit to Kanu’s family in Afaraukwu kingdom, Umuahia, over the death of their parents, Eze Israel Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu.

Madu described the death of the traditional ruler and his wife as a shock to MASSOB and the people of Biafra but vowed to continue the struggle for Biafra.

“They have join the league of those that paid the supreme price and made the sacrifices for the actualisation and restoration of Biafra.

“Their death and other compatriots will never be in vain as the living must actualise Biafra in our lifetime,” Madu said.

The MASSOB leader said the burial of the parents of the IPOB leader would serve as a unification ceremony for the entire Ndigbo.

“It is not an IPOB or Afaraukwu community burial, but Igbo state burial.

We call upon Igbo governors, political and traditional rulers, Ohaneze Ndigbo, and socio groups to rally for this state burial.

“We shall show the world and our oppressors that love and mutual understanding still prevails in Igbo land. Their burial is not about Nnamdi Kanu or IPOB, it is about Ndigbo and our belief,” he said.

Prince Emmanuel Kanu who received the MASSOB delegation described his parents death as the last sacrifice for Biafra.

He alleged that it was the trauma their parents went through as a result of operation Python Dance and military invasion of the palace that led to their deaths.

He promised to announce to the public the burial plans for the deceased.