From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) warned youths in the South East and South-South regions against having anything to do with the Nigerian military, but instead join the Igbo security outfit, Ebubeagu.

In an interview, MASSOB’s director of Information, Sunny Okereafor said as things stand now, Igbo youths have no place in the Nigerian military.

Okereafor said Igbo in the military are marginalized so much so no Igbo man was found worthy to be appointed to head any arm of the military.

“What else should be done by the Nigerian Government to prove their marginalization of the Igbo in the military?”

“Since the past six or more years, no Igbo man has been deemed fit to be appointed to head any of the military arms, this and other things have made it imperative that our youths should henceforth shun the Nigerian military and join Ebubeagu”.

The MASSOB director of Information said Ebubeagu remains the only hope for any Igbo youth who wants to make the military his carrier.

Okereafor said MASSOB’s support for Ebubeagu stems from the fact it has legal backing and structured to meet the security architecture of the area.

Meanwhile, a retired police officer, Chief Nkana Anari has condemned the incessant attacks of police formations in the South East and South-South regions of the country by hoodlums.

Chief Anari who is now the traditional ruler of Igbo Imabana community in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State said it is disheartening that hoodlums would engage in the destruction of lives and property in the zones.

He advised those agitating for Biafra to be civil and follow due process, stressing that the destruction of public property was detrimental to the overall development of the regions.